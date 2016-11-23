Barclays to make Dublin its EU headquarters after Brexit - source
LONDON Barclays is preparing to make Dublin its EU headquarters for when Britain leaves the European Union, according to a source familiar with the matter on Thursday.
BRUSSELS The European Commission on Wednesday said it has given its conditional approval to U.S. medical device maker Abbott Laboratories' bid for peer St Jude Medical Inc.
Reuters reported on Nov. 15 that the $25 billion (20.08 billion pounds) deal was going to be cleared in Brussels.
The European Commission, the mergers regulator, said in a statement that its approval was conditional on "Abbott divesting two devices used in cardiovascular treatments."
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska)
WASHINGTON Volkswagen AG is set to plead guilty on Feb. 24 in Detroit to three felony counts as part of a plea agreement with the U.S. Justice Department to resolve an excess diesel emissions investigation, a court filing shows.
GENEVA A trade accord that will boost global exports by $1 trillion (0.79 trillion pounds) is expected to come into force in the next two weeks, the head of the World Trade Organization said on Thursday, despite concerns over a more protectionist United States under Donald Trump.