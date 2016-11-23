The ticker and trading information for St. Jude Medical is displayed where the stock is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

BRUSSELS The European Commission on Wednesday said it has given its conditional approval to U.S. medical device maker Abbott Laboratories' bid for peer St Jude Medical Inc.

Reuters reported on Nov. 15 that the $25 billion (20.08 billion pounds) deal was going to be cleared in Brussels.

The European Commission, the mergers regulator, said in a statement that its approval was conditional on "Abbott divesting two devices used in cardiovascular treatments."

