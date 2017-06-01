May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
FRANKFURT Buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven have so far collected 9.56 percent of Stada (STAGn.DE) shares, the German drugmaker said on Thursday.
The tender offer for the agreed 5.3 billion euro (£4.6 billion) deal runs through June 8 and is conditional on securing 75 percent of Stada's shares.
Investors typically tender shortly before the deadline.
People close to the deal have said that passing the set threshold may prove a challenge given the large number of shares held by retail investors, who are more likely to forget to tender than institutional stockholders, as well as by index tracking funds that cannot tender for technical reasons.
About 20 percent of Stada's shares are held be retail investors and about 10 percent by index trackers.
Few Stada shareholders are seen holding out for a pricier rival bid after a consortium comprising buyout groups Advent and Permira as well as Shanghai Pharmaceuticals (601607.SS) has decided to stay on the sidelines of the deal.
LONDON, June 21 Britain's budget deficit narrowed last month, helped by a recovery in value-added tax receipts, giving Chancellor Philip Hammond some respite ahead of an expected increase in borrowing later this year.
LONDON Tesco , Britain's biggest retailer, has proposed closing its customer service centre in Cardiff with the loss of up to 1,100 jobs, the company said on Wednesday, part of a broader drive to cut costs and improve margins.