Concertgoers and emergency personnel hold up stage rigging after it collapsed minutes before a concert by Sugarland at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Baker

INDIANAPOLIS A fifth person has died from the collapse of an outdoor concert stage in heavy wind just before a weekend show at the Indiana State Fair, authorities said Sunday.

More than 40 people were injured in the collapse on Saturday night, Indiana State Police said.

The collapse occurred just minutes before the country duo Sugarland was set to begin performing.

Concert officials had informed spectators that the show might have to be postponed due to the winds, but a strong gust blew the stage over before any official evacuation order was issued.

Authorities had initially put the death toll at four.

One of those killed was stagehand Nate Byrd, 52, who was on the stage at the time of the accident.

An amateur video posted on YouTube showed a heavy gust of wind blowing down the stage rigging. People in the crowd can be heard screaming.

Spectators tried to hold up parts of the collapsed stage that fell into the standing area below to help anyone who might be trapped, eyewitnesses said.

The fair was closed Sunday but expected to reopen on Monday.

Sugarland sent a Twitter message about the incident, saying: "We are all right. We are praying for our fans, and the people of Indianapolis. We hope you'll join us. They need your strength."

The Hoosier Lottery Grandstand at the state fairgrounds can seat more than 15,000 people.

(Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst, Barbara Goldberg and Eric Beech)