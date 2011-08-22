Musicians (L-R) Kris Kristofferson, Martina McBride and Dave Stewart pose at the ''Stand Up To Cancer'' television event aimed at raising funds to accelerate innovative cancer research at the Sony Studios Lot in Culver City, California, September 10, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

NEW YORK The musical adaptation of the hit movie "Ghost," written by former Eurythmics musician Dave Stewart, will open on Broadway in April, 2012, representatives for the musical said Monday.

"Ghost The Musical" is being transferred from a run in London where it received mixed reviews. The Broadway version begins previews in March and will again be directed by Matthew Warchus, who won a Tony Award for the play, "God of Carnage."

The book was written by Bruce Joel Rubin, who wrote the script for the hit 1990 film romance that starred Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore. The musical again follows Sam, a banker, who returns from the dead to communicate his love for his partner, Molly.

The London musical stars Richard Fleeshman and Caissie Levy, but the Broadway casting has yet to be announced. The musical also features the song "Unchained Melody" by The Righteous Brothers -- which became a hit again when the film was released -- as well as the famed pottery wheel sequence.

The 1990 movie became a blockbuster, generating more than $500 million in global ticket sales, but the London stage production fared less well. The Guardian newspaper, for one, said the production did not match the passion of the film.

