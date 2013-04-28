LONDON Actress Helen Mirren won the best actress award for her stage portrayal of the queen in "The Audience" at Britain's top theatre honours on Sunday that were handed out at London's Royal Opera House.

"The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time", an adaption of Mark Haddon's best-selling novel, was the evening's biggest winner taking home seven awards, equalling the record set by "Matilda the Musical" in 2012.

Following is a list of winners in the main categories of the 37th Olivier Awards.

BEST NEW PLAY: The Curious Incident Of The Dog In The Night-Time

BEST NEW MUSICAL: Top Hat

BEST PLAY REVIVAL: Long Day's Journey Into Night

BEST ACTOR: Luke Treadaway/The Curious Incident Of The Dog In The Night-Time

BEST ACTRESS: Helen Mirren/The Audience

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Richard McCabe/The Audience

SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Nicola Walker/The Curious Incident of The Dog in The Night-Time

BEST DIRECTOR: Marianne Elliott/The Curious Incident Of The Dog In The Night-Time

BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL: Michael Ball/Sweeney Todd

BEST ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL: Imelda Staunton/Sweeney Todd

BEST ENTERTAINMENT AND FAMILY: Goodnight Mister Tom

NEW DANCE PRODUCTION: Aeternum by the Royal Ballet

NEW OPERA PRODUCTION: Einstein on the Beach by Robert Wilson and Philip Glass

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN OPERA: Bryan Hymel

