Los Angeles police investigate 'That 70s Show' actor Danny Masterson in sex assaults
LOS ANGELES "That 70s Show" actor Danny Masterson is being investigated for alleged sexual assault of three women, Los Angeles police said on Friday.
LONDON Actress Helen Mirren won the best actress award for her stage portrayal of the queen in "The Audience" at Britain's top theatre honours on Sunday that were handed out at London's Royal Opera House.
"The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time", an adaption of Mark Haddon's best-selling novel, was the evening's biggest winner taking home seven awards, equalling the record set by "Matilda the Musical" in 2012.
Following is a list of winners in the main categories of the 37th Olivier Awards.
BEST NEW PLAY: The Curious Incident Of The Dog In The Night-Time
BEST NEW MUSICAL: Top Hat
BEST PLAY REVIVAL: Long Day's Journey Into Night
BEST ACTOR: Luke Treadaway/The Curious Incident Of The Dog In The Night-Time
BEST ACTRESS: Helen Mirren/The Audience
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Richard McCabe/The Audience
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Nicola Walker/The Curious Incident of The Dog in The Night-Time
BEST DIRECTOR: Marianne Elliott/The Curious Incident Of The Dog In The Night-Time
BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL: Michael Ball/Sweeney Todd
BEST ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL: Imelda Staunton/Sweeney Todd
BEST ENTERTAINMENT AND FAMILY: Goodnight Mister Tom
NEW DANCE PRODUCTION: Aeternum by the Royal Ballet
NEW OPERA PRODUCTION: Einstein on the Beach by Robert Wilson and Philip Glass
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN OPERA: Bryan Hymel
LOS ANGELES Arnold Schwarzenegger said on Friday he will not be back for another season of NBC's reality show "The Celebrity Apprentice," blaming U.S. President Donald Trump's ongoing role as executive producer for low ratings.
Louis Tomlinson, a singer with the "boy band" One Direction, was arrested after getting into a "physical altercation" with a photographer at Los Angeles International Airport, according to police records and media reports on Saturday.