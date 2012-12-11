Actor Shia LaBeouf poses on the red carpet during a screening for the movie ''The Company You Keep'' at the 69th Venice Film Festival September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

NEW YORK Hollywood star Shia LaBeouf will make his Broadway debut as a petty thief opposite Alec Baldwin in a revival of the play "Orphans," press representatives for the play's producers said on Tuesday.

LaBeouf, 26, who starred in such big-budget movies as "Indiana Jones" and the "Transformers" franchise films, will take to the Broadway stage playing Treat, a thief supporting his younger brother. Baldwin will playing an older gangster, Harold, in Lyle Kessler's play that premiered in 1983.

The new production of the drama, which has seen previous incarnations in Los Angeles, Chicago, and London as well as being made into a movie, will open on Broadway in April.

