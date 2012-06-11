NEW YORK Irish love story "Once" won the Tony Award for best musical on Broadway Sunday while "Clybourne Park," a satire on race relations, won the best play.

Broadway newcomer Nina Arianda won best actress for her sexy performance in "Venus In Fur" while British comedian James Corden upset favorite Philip Seymour Hoffman to win best actor in a leading role in a play for his comic turn in "One Man, Two Guv'nors."

Best musical revival went to "The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess" while "Death of a Salesman" was named best play revival.

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical was awarded to Steve Kazee for "Once," while the Tony for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical went to Audra McDonald for her leading role in "The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess."

(Reporting By Christine Kearney; Editing by Bill Trott)