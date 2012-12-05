LONDON Transport operator Stagecoach (SGC.L) said strong growth at its British regional bus and rail businesses helped it deliver a 39 percent rise in first-half profit.

The Scotland-based company, on Wednesday reported a pretax profit of 123.7 million pounds ($199.2 million) for the six months to the end of October on sales 8.5 percent higher at 1.40 billion pounds.

Its British regional bus division reported an 8.3 percent sales uplift during the period but its London bus business posted revenues down 0.6 percent after a restructuring drive.

The group's rail business, which operates Virgin Rail services with Richard Branson's Virgin Group, reported a 6.6 percent rise in first-half sales.

A 13-year franchise deal, due to commence in December, had originally been granted to rival FirstGroup (FGP.L) ahead of the incumbent Virgin Trains, but the government was forced to pull the award earlier in October when it discovered serious flaws in the way it had run the process.

Stagecoach said it would "support the government in delivering an improved, sustainable process" to help get the franchise programme restarted as soon as possible.

The transport operator, which remains shortlisted for new Greater Western and Thameslink rail franchises, said it would re-evaluate its bids when the pause on these competitions is lifted and that it would continue to bid for rail franchises.

Its North American bus business, which includes yellow school bus services and Megabus, grew sales by a fifth in the first half but said the rate of growth slowed last month because of the severe storms in the north east of the United States.

The bus and rail group expects second half revenue growth "to remain relatively modest" because of weak macroeconomic conditions and a period of downward pressure on British government spending.

However, it said it had made a good start to the second half and was well placed to deliver "some growth" in full year profit.

(Reporting by Rhys Jones; editing by Sarah Young)