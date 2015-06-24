LONDON British transport operator Stagecoach (SGC.L) reported a rise in full-year profit on Wednesday with the firm saying it hoped to build on its performance, having already had a "satisfactory" start to 2015-16.

The company, which operates bus and rail services in Britain, posted full-year pretax profit of 185.0 million pounds in the 12 months to the end of April, 2.4 percent higher than last year.

The firm, which also runs services in North America and Europe, was expected to post profit of 182.1 million pounds according to a Thomson Reuters poll of 13 analysts.

