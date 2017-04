HONG KONG Shares in Standard Chartered Plc (STAN.L) are set to start 8 percent higher on Monday, tracking a similar spike in London on Friday.

The reason for the sudden jump wasn't immediately known.

Standard Chartered's (2888.HK) shares were indicated to start at HK$55.05 in Hong Kong, while the benchmark Hang Seng share index .HSI was set to open up 0.3 percent. The London-listed shares of Standard Chartered closed up 7.6 percent on Friday.

