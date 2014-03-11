UK supermarket Asda offers pay rise for flexible working
LONDON Asda, the British supermarket owned by Wal-Mart , is offering staff in its stores a 14 percent rise in hourly pay, if they sign a contract requiring more flexible working.
LUSAKA Standard Chartered's private equity arm has acquired a quarter of Zambia's Copperbelt Energy Corporation Plc for $57 million (£34.29 million), its first investment in the growing African power industry.
The bank will take 25.8 percent of the Lusaka-listed power supplier by acquiring a stake in parent company Zambian Energy Corporation, Standard Chartered and Copperbelt said in a joint statement on Tuesday.
Copperbelt, which supplies power to mines in Africa's largest copper producer, has recently acquired stakes in a power company and power plant in Nigeria.
A lack of power is a serious hurdle for many sub-Saharan economies, even as they benefit from rising incomes and investment from China.
London-based Standard Chartered has been ramping up its private equity investments in Africa.
In January Standard Chartered said it had bought 13 percent in Botswana-listed supermarket chain Choppies Enterprises, a deal that was likely worth around $60 million, according to Thomson Reuters data.
(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Cropley)
NEW YORK Major U.S. stock indexes paused on Monday as investors braced for a potential U.S. interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve later in the week, while oil prices hovered near three-month lows.
MUNICH, Germany German Chancellor Angela Merkel underscored the importance of free trade in a speech to business leaders in Munich, before her first trip to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington for talks on a range of issues, including defence spending.