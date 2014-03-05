An exterior view of the Standard Chartered headquarters is seen in London August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

LONDON Standard Chartered said it paid bonuses of 772 million pounds ($1.3 billion) for 2013, down 15 percent on the year before and Chief Executive Peter Sands said his bonus fell by 21 percent.

Standard Chartered also said it will pay fixed awards to some staff, payable in shares, to enable it to comply with new European rules limiting bonuses to twice fixed pay.

Sands said the bank's capital levels were "significantly and materially" ahead of target ratios set by Britain's financial regulator.

The bank said it expected income and profit to remain "challenged" in the first half after reporting its first drop in annual profits for a decade.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)