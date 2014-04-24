A company logo of Standard Chartered bank is displayed during a news conference in Hong Kong April 29, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

SINGAPORE Standard Chartered (STAN.L) on Thursday named Tom Willett as its new global head of mergers and acquisitions from June 1 to replace current head Andrew Suckling, who is taking a 12-month sabbatical.

Willett joined Standard Chartered in 2012 as the bank's head of M&A for Europe from RBS (RBS.L) where he held senior positions such as chairman of corporate finance Europe, Middle East and Africa, the bank said in a statement.

David Harvey-Evers will take over from Willet as the new head of M&A Europe.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar)