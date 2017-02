HONG KONG Standard Chartered (STAN.L) has appointed Cristian Jonsson as its new global head of loan syndications, effective from January 1st next year, the London-based bank announced Tuesday.

Jonsson is now global head of bond syndicate and regional head of capital markets Southeast Asia for Standard Chartered. He replaces Philip Cracknell, who will stay on until March 2013, the bank said.

(Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)