Three votes down - now for the French
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
LONDON Standard Chartered said the head of its financial markets, Lenny Feder, was unlikely to take the same role when he returns from a sabbatical in a year's time.
The Asia-focused bank said on Thursday Feder will take a 12-month sabbatical from the bank, starting on July 19, and it had started a search for a permanent replacement.
Chief Executive, Peter Sands, said on a conference call with reporters it had been a personal decision for Feder and not related to problems in the financial markets business. Asked if was fair to assume Feder will not return as head of financial markets, Sands said: "Given we are initiating a process to make a permanent appointment you can draw that conclusion."
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Pamela Barbaglia)
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
PARIS French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.
ZURICH/LONDON Credit Suisse's board of directors is set to decide in April whether to go ahead with a partial initial public offering of its Swiss bank, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, with alternative options being considered.