LONDON Standard Chartered (STAN.L) said its finance director Richard Meddings and head of consumer bank Steve Bertamini will leave the Asia-focused bank as it unveiled a restructuring.

Meddings, who will step down from the board by the end of June, was seen as the front-runner to succeed Chief Executive Peter Sands and news of his exit was a surprise.

London-based Standard Chartered, which makes more than three-quarters of its profits in Asia, Africa and the Middle East, said it will combine its wholesale and consumer banking into one business from the start of April.

It said Mike Rees, currently head of its wholesale banking, will run the combined business and become deputy chief executive.

