LONDON Standard Chartered (STAN.L) has begun contingency planning for Britain's potential exit from the European Union, Chief Executive Bill Winters said on Tuesday.

Winters, speaking to reporters on a conference call, said Britain's vote in June on whether to stay in the EU or leave it should not have a huge impact on the bank one way or the other.

But he said: "We think Britain is best placed in Europe."

The bank's chief executive for Greater China, Benjamin Hung, told a news conference in Hong Kong that he expected the bank would resume paying a dividend "next year".

