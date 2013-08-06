European shares slip as Trump tweet hits drugmakers
LONDON/MILAN European shares fell on Tuesday as shares in big international drugmakers were hit after U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted about lowering drug prices.
LONDON Asia-focused bank Standard Chartered (STAN.L) said it expects to deliver "good" income growth this year but said it will fall short of its target of 10 percent annual growth.
Standard Chartered finance director Richard Meddings said the bank expects to meet analysts' expectations for a pretax profit of $7.9 billion this year, although that excludes a $1 billion writedown the bank took on its Korea business on Tuesday.
BRUSSELS The European Union cannot yet assess how much Britain should be asked to pay Brussels when it quits the bloc, as much will have to be settled by negotiation, the EU's chief auditor has told European lawmakers.
LONDON Britain said it was "prepared to act" if markets fail consumers, as E.ON on Tuesday became the latest of the country's big six energy providers to announce price hikes.