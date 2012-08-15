Wizz Air to open new UK base at London Luton
LONDON Budget airline Wizz Air is to open a new British base at London Luton, the airline said on Thursday, with three new routes flying from June.
HONG KONG Standard Chartered Plc's Hong Kong shares are expected to open 5 percent higher on Wednesday after the British bank agreed to a $340 million settlement with New York's banking regulator over allegations it hid Iran-linked transactions.
StanChart's swift settlement is expected to end one week of furore, which saw the biggest one-day slide in the British bank's Hong Kong shares last week. The stock is still down 7.5 percent before the allegations hit the bank last week.
On Wednesday, StanChart's shares were indicated to open at HK$174.10, while the benchmark Hong Kong share index was set to open down 0.82 percent.
StanChart reached the settlement on Tuesday.
ATHENS There are costs in delaying agreement on Greece's bailout review, the European Commission's vice president responsible for the euro was quoted as saying on Thursday, and a solution needs to be found swiftly.
VIENNA Austria filed a lawsuit on Thursday against Airbus and the Eurofighter consortium, alleging them of wilful deception and fraud linked to a 2 billion euro (1.67 billion pound) order for Eurofighter jets in 2003, the defence ministry said.