LONDON/SINGAPORE Standard Chartered Plc (STAN.L) shares fell more than 3 percent on Tuesday as speculation resurfaced that Singapore state investor Temasek TEM.UL may sell its 18 percent stake in the Asia-focused bank.

The Financial Times said Temasek had sounded out possible buyers for the 6.4 billion pound ($10.4 billion) stake, but was not in active talks to sell it. Industry sources told Reuters on Tuesday they were not aware of any ongoing talks.

Temasek also kicked off a $1.3 billion sale of shares in Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (STEL.SI), suggesting it could be more actively managing its portfolio.

StanChart, long a focus of bid speculation, could appeal to rivals such as JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) (1398.HK), China Construction Bank (601939.SS), Bank of Communications Co Ltd (601328.SS), or other rivals keen to grab a strong Asian exposure or wholesale banking position, analysts said.

"Standard Chartered (is) widely seen as a unique franchise given its pan Asia/Middle East/Africa footprint and comprehensive wholesale banking product offering," said Cormac Leech, analyst at Liberum Capital.

But talk that a bank will buy StanChart has been present since Lloyds (LLOY.L) made a hostile bid in 1986.

"Standard Chartered's extensive ... franchise makes the prospect of a strategic stake attractive for a bank looking to increase exposure to emerging markets, particularly in the wake of recent capacity withdrawal by European banks," said Mike Trippitt, an analyst at Oriel Securities.

But there are several obstacles to a takeover or stake purchase, analysts said.

They cited the premium valuation of StanChart shares, which are priced near 1.3 times book value, almost double the European average of about 0.7 times, as well as the punitive treatment of minority stakes under the new Basel capital rules.

There is also potential for resistance from regulators.

ATTRACTIVE PRICE

By 1255 GMT StanChart shares were down 2.5 percent at 14.44 pounds, the weakest stock in the European bank index .SX7P, after hitting 14.19 pounds on the threat of a big share sale, albeit with some support provided by the takeover talk, dealers said.

Temasek and StanChart declined comment.

There has been talk in recent years that Temasek may raise its stake in StanChart, but that has shifted in the last year to speculation it will sell out to profit on the stake it bought six years ago from banking tycoon Khoo Teck Puat and subsequently added to.

Temasek raised S$650 million in October 2011 from the sale of bonds that exchange into StanChart shares, which was seen as a successful deal that could cut Temasek's stake at an attractive price.

It could attempt to repeat that deal if there was appetite and it wants to cut back, one analyst said.

Temasek has said it is looking to buy assets in Europe and pump more money into energy and commodities, prompting talk it could cut its exposure to financials.

This year it has pared down stakes in China Construction Bank and Bank of China (601988.SS), but in April it paid $2.3 billion for a share of ICBC.

Meanwhile it is selling as many as 500 million shares in SingTel, IFR reported on Tuesday. A Temasek spokesman said it would remain a significant shareholder and was rebalancing its portfolio.

It had not looked to sell the SingTel stake, but was prompted to do so by banks keen to place the stock with interested investors in the market, one person familiar with the deal said.

Temasek, headed by Ho Ching, the wife of Singapore's prime minister, earlier this year hired former UBS UBSN.VX Chief Financial Officer John Cryan to oversee its strategy for Europe, where the state investor has limited exposure.

StanChart shares have largely recovered from a sharp drop last month after New York's Department of Financial Services said the bank had hidden transactions with Iran, resulting in a $340 million fine.

($1 = 0.6174 British pounds)

(Editing by Mark Potter and David Holmes)