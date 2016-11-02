A woman walks past Standard Chartered logo at its headquarters in Hong Kong, China August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG Share of Standard Chartered (2888.HK) plummeted over 6 percent in Hong Kong to a two-week trading low after third-quarter results came below forecasts and the company confirmed a Hong Kong investigation.

Standard Chartered (STAN.L) shares in London has fallen 5.4 percent.

On Tuesday, the bank's chief executive Bill Winters branded its income and profit unacceptable as below-forecast third quarter results and confirmation of a Hong Kong investigation underlined the challenges his overhaul faces.

