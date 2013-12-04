A man walking past a foot bridge leading to the Standard Chartered main branch is reflected on a window glass in Hong Kong March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

LONDON Asia-focused bank Standard Chartered (STAN.L) warned that profit is likely to fall this year after a slowdown in Asian growth over the past five months.

"Difficult market conditions that began in August have continued in the second half and are likely to remain through to the year end. This has had a significant impact on business performance in the second half, in particular in Financial Markets," the bank said in a trading update.

The bank said that is likely to leave income for the full year "broadly flat" from 2012.

Operating profit in its consumer bank will be down by at least 10 percent because of problems in Korea, the bank said, with profit from wholesale banking expected to be flat from a year ago.

Standard Chartered shares were down 4.5 percent at 0837 GMT, the biggest faller on the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3.

The bank, which makes more than 90 percent of profits in Asia, Africa and the Middle East, has reported 10 consecutive years of record income and profits but last month scaled back its income growth target for the next couple of years as slower economic growth and tougher regulations bite.

(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Clare Hutchison and David Goodman)