Wizz Air to open new UK base at London Luton
LONDON Budget airline Wizz Air is to open a new British base at London Luton, the airline said on Thursday, with three new routes flying from June.
LONDON Shares in Standard Chartered were higher in early trading after the bank agreed to pay $340 million to New York's banking regulator over transactions linked to Iran.
The agreement removes the threat of the bank losing its state banking licence.
The shares were up 4.3 percent to 1,430 pence at 7.15 a.m.
Oriel Securities upgraded the stock to 'buy' from 'reduce' citing the removal of a key near term investment uncertainty.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
ATHENS There are costs in delaying agreement on Greece's bailout review, the European Commission's vice president responsible for the euro was quoted as saying on Thursday, and a solution needs to be found swiftly.
VIENNA Austria filed a lawsuit on Thursday against Airbus and the Eurofighter consortium, alleging them of wilful deception and fraud linked to a 2 billion euro (1.67 billion pound) order for Eurofighter jets in 2003, the defence ministry said.