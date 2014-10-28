EU adopts rules to curtail executive pay, avoid short-term investing
BRUSSELS Shareholders in listed European Union companies will have a greater say in setting executive pay under new rules adopted by EU lawmakers on Tuesday.
LONDON Standard Life Investments, the fund arm of UK insurer Standard Life, said on Tuesday it had been appointed to run a $200 million equity investment mandate by Denmark-based consultant group Kirstein A/S.
The money will be run in a fund by Mikhail Zverev, head of global equities, and Investment Director Dominic Byrne, Standard Life Investments said in a statement.
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Matt Scuffham)
LONDON/PARIS An activist hedge fund has criticized plans by Walt Disney to take full control of debt-laden Paris theme park operator Euro Disney , according to a letter seen by Reuters.
LONDON One of the biggest mysteries in global markets so far in the Trump era is the historically low level of volatility that has prevailed despite all the turmoil and uncertainty that analysts warned his victory would unleash.