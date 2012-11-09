JOHANNESBURG Standard Bank (SBKJ.J) said on Friday it would cut up to 15 percent of its staff in London to save $100 million, as Africa's biggest lender scales back operations outside of the continent.

The cuts would come in its corporate and investment banking operations internationally, it said.

"At this stage, in London we envisage that this will potentially eliminate between 10 percent and 15 percent of ... approximately 900 permanent roles," the bank said.

"The process for communicating the impact to our staff in other jurisdictions outside Africa will be completed next week."

The bank has been drastically cutting back its operations outside of Africa. It had previously aimed to become a top emerging markets bank, but has said it has no longer those ambitions.

