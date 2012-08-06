(Please be advised that the fourth paragraph contains reference to language that some readers may find offensive)

NEW YORK New York's top banking regulator accused Standard Chartered Bank of hiding $250 billion (160.14 billion pounds) in transactions for Iranian banks and corporations in a brazen effort to sidestep money-laundering restrictions. Here are quotes from the complaint filed against the British bank by the state Department of Financial Services:

"For nearly a decade, SCB programmatically engaged in deceptive and fraudulent misconduct in order to move at least $250 billion through its New York branch on behalf of client Iranian financial institutions that were subject to U.S. economic sanctions, and then covered up its transgressions."

"SCB's actions left the U.S. financial system vulnerable to terrorists, weapons dealers, drug kingpins and corrupt regimes, and deprived law enforcement investigators of crucial information used to track all manner of criminal activity."

"As quoted by an SCB New York branch officer, the Group Director caustically replied: ‘You f---ing Americans. Who are you to tell us, the rest of the world, that we're not going to deal with Iranians.'"

"In short, SCB operated as a rogue institution."

"Motivated by greed, SCB acted for at least ten years without any regard for the legal, reputational, and national security consequences of its flagrantly deceptive actions. Led by its most senior management, SCB designed and implemented an elaborate scheme by which to use its New York branch as a front for prohibited dealings with Iran - dealings that indisputably helped sustain a global threat to peace and stability."

"SCB's success in U.S. dollar clearing for Iranian clients stems from the documented willingness of its most senior management to deceive regulators and violate U.S. law. Worse yet, SCB apparently adopted this strategy with full knowledge of the risks involved."

