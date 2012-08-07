Standard Chartered PLC is the latest multinational bank to face allegations of sanctions busting from U.S. authorities.

The New York State Department of Financial Services on Monday accused Britain's Standard Chartered of helping Iran pump at least $250 billion (160.52 billion pounds) through the U.S. financial system in contravention of U.S. and international sanctions.

Since 2009, the U.S. Justice Department, the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control and the Manhattan District Attorney's office have targeted several major British and European banks for similar conduct, penalizing them to the tune of more than $2.3 billion.

The activity in question is commonly known as wire "stripping." It involves altering payment messages sent through the global SWIFT interbank communications network to remove references to Iran or other entities under sanction so that international transfers are not frozen or blocked by U.S. banks that process them. The foreign bank often pretends to be the originating party, hiding the identity the true originator.

As a result, a Manhattan-based bank can unwittingly process a payment for the benefit of a prohibited party in Iran or elsewhere in violation of U.S. law. Here are some previous U.S. cases involving "stripping" by foreign banks:

-- Lloyds TSB Bank Plc of Britain agreed in January 2009 to forfeit $350 million for stripping payments tied to Iran, Libya and Sudan between 2002 and 2007.

-- Switzerland's Credit Suisse AG agreed in December 2009. to pay a $536 million fine to settle allegations it stripped payment messages between 1995 and 2006, disguising activity that involved customers from Iran, Sudan and other U.S.-sanctioned countries.

-- Another British institution, Barclays Plc, agreed in August 2010 to forfeit $298 million to settle U.S. prosecutors' charges that the bank stripped wire transfer messages of key information to allow banks in Cuba, Iran, Libya, Sudan and Burma to engage in U.S. dollar transactions.

-- Dutch bank ABN AMRO (now part of Royal Bank of Scotland NV), agreed later that year to pay the U.S. Justice Department $500 million to settle claims it stripped transactions linked to sanctioned countries between 1995 and 2007.

-- Netherlands-based ING Bank NV agreed this June to pay a record-setting $619 million to settle U.S. government allegations that it violated U.S. sanctions against Cuba, Iran and other countries.

-- A recent U.S. Senate subcommittee report accused banking giant HSBC of engaging in similar behaviour. HSBC is under investigation by a number of U.S. agencies for possible sanctions and anti-money laundering violations. The bank says it is fully cooperating with the investigations.

Both the U.S. Justice Department and the Manhattan District Attorney's office declined to say whether they are probing Standard Chartered.

The New York Department of Financial Services, which did not play a role in the earlier "stripping" probes, on Monday ordered Standard Chartered to appear before the department and explain why its license to operate in New York should not be revoked.

(Reporting by Brett Wolf. Editing by Randall Mikkelsen and Leslie Gevirtz)