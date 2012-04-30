LONDON Investors should vote against Standard Chartered's (STAN.L) (2888.HK) executive pay, a British advisory group said, days after another British bank, Barclays (BARC.L), saw shareholders revolt over boardroom pay.

Shareholder advisory service Pirc said on Monday investors should vote down Standard Chartered's pay plan at its May 9 annual meeting, citing the award for Mike Rees, head of wholesale banking.

Rees was paid $13.4 million last year, including a salary of $1.1 million and bonus, benefits and long-term share awards. He has earned $40 million in the past three years.

"The remuneration structure in itself promotes very excessive payouts," Pirc said. "This concern stems from the remuneration strategy which is geared towards promoting short-term performance."

Standard Chartered paid its 13 top executives and bankers $92 million for 2011, for which it has declared a total $1.8 billion in dividends for investors, up 15 percent.

"We have been clear that we pay for long-term performance and that long-term performance has been clearly evident for a number of years," a spokesman for the bank said.

Standard Chartered is based in London but makes more than three quarters of its profit in Asia. Its 2011 pretax profit rose 11 percent to $6.8 billion, a ninth successive full-year record, led by growth in the wholesale arm. (ID:nL4E8DS1J1)

Pirc's stance followed more than a quarter of voters at Barclays and Credit Suisse CSGN.VX annual meetings on Friday voting against their banks' pay plans.

Politicians and shareholder advisory groups have said investors should send a clear message to banks about the need for pay restraint and better reward shareholders, rather than staff.

Separately on Monday, British insurer Aviva (AV.L) said chief executive Andrew Moss had waived his 2012 salary increase as part of a review of executive pay policy launched in response to pressure from shareholders.

(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Dan Lalor)