LONDON A Standard Chartered (STAN.L) senior executive has criticised Western regulators for using the wrong mechanisms to deal with the financial crisis.

"In the West, everything seems to create more uncertainty," Steve Bertamini, head of retail and SME banking at Standard Chartered, said in an interview with the Financial Times on Tuesday.

The newspaper cited Bertamini as saying that poor Western regulation has granted free rein to Asian markets, where there has been a bias towards growth-focussed regulation.

The Singapore-based banker praised Asian regulators' adoption of loan guarantees to underpin SME loans in the years after the 2008 crisis.

The FT cites Bertamini as saying that tactic could be repeated, if markets in Asia are infected by another contagious slowdown in the months ahead.

"In the West we're focussed on unemployment benefits. Rather than thinking, 'How do I deal with people who are out of work?' <Asian regulators> focus on: 'How do I keep these companies running?'

"Here, people are focussed on growth. In the West it's almost diametrically opposed -- it's how to regulate things harder, how to make things more difficult, how to be more conservative."

