A woman walks past Standard Chartered logo at its headquarters in Hong Kong, China August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG Standard Chartered (STAN.L) has named former HSBC Plc (HSBA.L) banker Paul Skelton as global head of banking, in a newly created role, the bank said in a statement on Thursday.

Skelton, a 30-year banking veteran, will be responsible for Standard Chartered's (2888.HK) large corporate and financial institutional client relationships. Skelton will be based in Singapore and report to Simon Cooper, chief executive for corporate and institutional banking.

Skelton was most recently regional head of commercial banking at HSBC's Asia-Pacific business.

