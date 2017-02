A woman walks down the stairs of the Standard Chartered headquarters in Hong Kong, October 13, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

Standard Chartered PLC's (STAN.L) Europe Chief Executive Officer Richard Holmes will leave the bank in August, according to a bank spokesman.

Holmes will be replaced by Tracy Clark who will be CEO for Europe and the Americas.

Bloomberg earlier reported the move.

No further details were available.

(Reporting by Lawrence White in London; Editing by Diane Craft)