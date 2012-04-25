LONDON Insurer Standard Life (SL.L) reported a smaller-than-expected dip in its first quarter sales as a robust performance at its British pensions unit helped it withstand a downturn in consumer saving amid tough economic conditions.

Standard Life had new business sales of 5 billion pounds over the first three months of the year, it said on Wednesday, down from 5.8 billion a year earlier but still ahead of the 4.8 billion pencilled in by analysts in a company poll.

"Standard Life has had a resilient start to 2012 despite the uncertain economic environment and fragile consumer confidence which has affected new business volumes in the first quarter," Chief Executive David Nish said in a statement.

Shares in Standard Life, Britain's fifth-biggest insurer, closed at 224 pence on Tuesday, valuing the company at about 5.2 billion pounds. (Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)