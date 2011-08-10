LONDON Insurer Standard Life (SL.L) reported a bigger-than-expected 44 percent jump in first-half profit, and said an investment programme that has been criticised by some analysts and investors was paying off.

"I will leave investors to make their judgement," chief executive David Nish told reporters on a conference call on Wednesday.

"What we will be trying to demonstrate today is that these returns are beginning to come through. We are beginning to see revenues come off the investments we have made."

Standard Life has faced criticism for failing to spell out when a three-year programme of investment in new products and technology that cost it 201 million pounds last year, and is set to cost a similar amount in 2011, will start to pay off.

The company, the country's fifth-biggest insurer, said it invested 119 million pounds as part of the modernisation programme in the first half, and signalled that expenditure will be lower next year.

"Standard Life has reported a strong set of figures with the effect of the transformational programme finally starting to come through in the results," Panmure Gordon analyst Barrie Cornes wrote in a note, raising his recommendation on the stock to "buy" from "hold."

Standard Life shares were up 12.0 percent at 10:26 a.m., topping the list of FTSE 100 gainers, as they rebounded from a steep sell-off in financial stocks last week triggered by fears of a U.S. recession and potential sovereign debt defaults in Europe.

The stock is still down 14 percent in the year to date, underperforming a 9.3 percent fall in the FTSE life insurance index .FTASX8570.

Edinburgh-based Standard Life also said it made a pretax operating profit of 262 million pounds up from 182 million pounds a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a profit of 198 million pounds, according to a consensus forecast calculated by the company.

The improvement was driven by a surprise 66 percent jump in profit from Standard Life's Canadian business, reflecting a switch into higher yielding investments, and by 30 million pounds in cost cuts.

The 186-year old former mutual raised its half-year dividend 5.7 percent to 4.6 pence, and said it would withdraw the option for investors to claim the final payout of the year in shares rather than cash.

The disposal of Standard Life's banking division last year has reduced the need for the so-called scrip dividend, introduced to preserve cash when the credit crisis was hindering banks' access to wholesale funding, the insurer said.

(Editing by Mike Nesbit)