Britain's Civil Aviation Authority said on Tuesday it would defer making a judgment on how to regulate London's Stansted airport in future following the airport's new 10-year deal with Ryanair which was announced on Monday.

"Following the Ryanair deal and another agreement between (Stansted's new owner) Manchester Airports Group Plc and easyJet announced earlier this year, the CAA will issue a consultation to invite stakeholders to submit representations on how these agreements may affect the market power assessment," the regulator said in a statement.

The Civil Aviation Act 2012 sets a market power test as part of the process for periodically deciding whether a UK airport's user charges need to be regulated in the future. The determination for Stansted was due to be published on October 3, along with the two other main London airports, Gatwick and Heathrow.

Stansted, situated 50 kilometres northeast of central London, was bought by the group of local authorities which own Manchester airport in northwest England from Heathrow's operator earlier this year.

Ryanair, Europe's largest low-cost carrier, said on Monday it had agreed a 10-year deal with Stansted airport to cut the fees levied on it in return for increasing its flights.

