Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O) will restate results for the latest quarter to show an operating loss and will issue $750 million in debt after an arbitrator ruled that it must pay $2.76 billion for ending its grocery coffee deal with Kraft Foods early.

Kraft Foods Inc split into two companies in October 2012, Kraft Foods Group Inc KRFT.O and Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ.O). Under an agreement between those two companies, Mondelez will receive all proceeds from the Starbucks-Kraft dispute.

Restated results for Starbucks' fourth quarter ended on September 29 would show a net loss of $1.64 per share, the company said on Wednesday.

The Seattle-based company previously reported a fourth-quarter profit of 63 cents per share.

Starbucks' stock was up 0.2 percent at $80.74 in morning trading. Shares of Mondelez, which makes Cadbury chocolates, Oreo cookies and Trident gum, were up 2.4 percent at $33.21.

An arbitrator ruled on Tuesday that Starbucks must pay $2.23 billion in damages plus $527 million for interest and legal fees for ending its retail packaged coffee sales, marketing and distribution agreement with Kraft at least three years early.

Starbucks said it had enough cash on hand and available borrowing capacity to fund the payment, which was bigger than Wall Street expected.

The company will issue $750 million in new debt in the next three months, Chief Financial Officer Troy Alstead said on a call with analysts.

Starbucks also repeated its forecast for fiscal 2014 earnings of $2.55 to $2.65 per share and said it would not change its investments as a result of the ruling.

Kraft began selling bags of Starbucks coffee in grocery stores in September 1998, but Starbucks ended the contract in March 2011, giving the business to privately held Acosta Inc.

The deal was set to expire in March 2014. But if it was not terminated by either party, it would renew automatically for successive 10-year terms.

Starbucks accused Kraft of multiple material breaches of contract, including mismanaging the brand. Kraft denied any breach and said that if Starbucks wanted out, it must pay a fair value for its share of the business, which brought in revenue of $500 million a year.

Based on the rules of binding arbitration, Starbucks cannot appeal the decision.

The date of the payment to Mondelez has not yet been determined, Alstead said.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles. Additional reporting by Aditi Shrivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Lisa Von Ahn)