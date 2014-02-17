Former CEO of American International Group Inc, Maurice ''Hank'' Greenberg, checks his phone inside a car after leaving a building in downtown New York where he was deposed by the Attorney General's office March 10, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

A group led by former AIG (AIG.N) boss Maurice "Hank" Greenberg's Starr Investment Holdings said it would buy health insurance claims processor MultiPlan Inc.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. A person familiar with the matter said the deal values MultiPlan at $4.4 billion (£2.6 billion).

MultiPlan, owned by BC Partners and Silver Lake, helps manage the claims process for big health insurers and has a network of over 900,000 healthcare providers.

Swiss investment firm Partners Group is the other lead investor in the deal.

BC Partners and Silver Lake bought MultiPlan in 2010 for about $3.1 billion from rival buyout firms Carlyle Group (CG.O) and Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stow. (link.reuters.com/syr86v)

BC Partners and Silver Lake each invested about $600 million in equity when they acquired MultiPlan, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The two private equity firms now stand to make more than two times their money through the sale of MultiPlan, that person added.

Starr Investment said the deal had fully committed financing from Barclays Plc (BARC.L) and J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM.N)

