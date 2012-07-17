State Street Corp said it will buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc's hedge fund administrator for $550 million (352 million pounds) in cash.

State Street said the acquisition, which does not include Goldman's prime brokerage business, is expected to add to earnings in its first full year of operations on a cash basis.

A source had told Reuters in June that Goldman was in late-stage discussions with State Street to buy Goldman Sachs Administrative Services (GSAS) to create the world's biggest administration services provider to hedge funds.

Hedge fund administrators provide back-office services such as portfolio valuation and risk assessment for the $2 trillion industry.

Growing demand from regulators for an independent assessment of funds has increased hedge funds' use of these administrators, leading to a number of deals in the sector.

The acquisition is expected to be finalized in the fourth quarter and all GSAS's employees, including its management, are expected to join State Street.

GSAS administers about $200 billion in single-manager hedge fund assets on behalf of 150 clients.

Shares of State Street closed at $44.14 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. Goldman Sachs closed at $97.68.

