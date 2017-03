OSLO Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil said on Friday that one additional employee at the gas facility in In Amenas, Algeria, had been brought to safety.

It added that the situation for the remaining eight employees at In Amenas remained uncertain.

Statoil has evacuated 40 staff from its Algerian installations after gunmen held hostage 12 of the firm's employees on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)