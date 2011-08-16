OSLO A recent North Sea oil discovery may be the world's biggest so far this year, Norway's Statoil (STL.OL) said on Tuesday, breathing new life into a mature oil region largely written off by the majors and lifting its shares.

Statoil said on August 8 it had struck oil in the Aldous Major South prospect in the North Sea, estimated at between 200 million and 400 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe). It also said the find might be connected to the Avaldsnes discovery made by Sweden's Lundin Petroleum (LUPE.ST).

On Tuesday, Statoil confirmed the two prospects were connected and estimated their combined size at between 500 million and 1.2 billion of recoverable boe.

"This is probably the biggest oil find (worldwide) in 2011," Tim Dodson, Statoil's head of exploration, told reporters.

In June ExxonMobil (XOM.N) said it had made three finds in the Gulf of Mexico totalling 700 million boe, while in April Statoil made a find in the Barents Sea estimated to hold at least 150-250 million, with considerable upside.

The latest find will help Statoil achieve its goal of lifting its annual production by a third to 2.5 million boed by 2020, Dodson said, but would not change its production estimates for the next few years.

Statoil has struggled with declining oil production in recent years and has often revised downwards its future production estimates. Last year it produced 1.89 million boed, down from 1.96 million in 2009.

"Aldous/Avaldsnes ... may make the top 10 list of NCS (Norwegian continental shelf) oil discoveries," Dodson said in a statement. "Norway has not seen a similar oil discovery since the mid-eighties."

Norway's two biggest ever oil discoveries were Ekofisk and Statfjord, with more than 3 billion boe each, which were both made in the 1970s and are still in production.

Statoil said there were strong indications that Aldous Major South was twice as big as the numbers announced last week, with estimates now at a potential 400-800 million boe.

There could be more potential in the area, Statoil said, with a nearby prospect, Aldous Major North, expected to hold some 100-300 million boe. The firm said it would have more results from that licence within a month.

Avaldsnes is estimated to hold 100-400 million boe, Lundin previously said.

Statoil has a 40 percent stake in the Aldous Major South prospect and a 40 percent stake in the Avaldsnes prospect, operated by Lundin.

Shares in Statoil rose 2.85 percent, outperforming an Oslo benchmark index .OSEBX that was down 0.17 percent.

The other partners in the Aldous Major South prospect are Det norske oljeselskap DETNOR.OL (20 percent), Lundin (10 percent) and Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro (30 percent).

Det norske shares were up 27.76 percent in Oslo. Lundin shares were up 13.16 percent in Stockholm, where the benchmark index .OMXS30 was down 1.06 percent.

NEW LIFE IN MATURE OIL REGION

The oil production of Norway, the world's eighth-largest oil exporter and the second-largest for gas, has been on the decline for the last decade.

Oil majors such as ConocoPhillips (COP.N), BP (BP.L) and ExxonMobil (XOM.N) have largely written off the Nordic country as a significant region for oil and gas exploration, focussing instead on areas such as the Gulf of Mexico, Brazil or Angola.

The new estimates for Aldous Major South showed the North Sea remains interesting after four decades of drilling, analysts said.

"This is incredibly positive. They are doubling the resource estimate for the latest discovery, and there is also additional upside both in the Aldous and the Avaldsnes discoveries," said Handelsbanken analyst Daniel Raavik.

"It shows that the North Sea has more potential than anyone had thought."

"This is splendid news," said Sissel Eriksen, head of exploration at the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate, the state agency in charge of the country's oil and gas resources.

"We are very satisfied: the potential is important. This is big for the area," she told Reuters, adding that the find, were it to be in the upper end of the range indicated, could help slow Norway's production decline, which had been expected to accelerate rapidly after 2020.

"If that is the case, the decline in production will not be as steep as we expected it to be. But Norway's production will not rise again," she said. "Having said that, as we make discoveries, we find more, so it is early days."

The NPD estimates oil production off Norway will drop to 98.3 million cubic metres this year, down 5.8 percent year-on-year, and to 88.9 million by 2015.

Statoil's Dodson said it could take six to eight years before production starts at the new discovery, adding the recovery rate could be at least 50 percent.

At Avaldsnes, Statoil holds 40 percent, operator Lundin has 40 percent and Denmark's Maersk Oil (MAERSKb.CO) holds 20 percent.

(Additional reporting by Victoria Klesty in Oslo; Editing by Jane Baird)