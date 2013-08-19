STAVANGER, Norway Ongoing technical problems at the giant Troll gas field in the North Sea will reduce Statoil's (STL.OL) capacity to produce gas there during the coming winter, when demand peaks, a senior company executive said on Monday.

The company said in January it had a problem with the motor on a compressor at Troll. A start-up on the compressor has been delayed several times and it has been unclear when it would restart.

"We are talking (about) through the winter," Oeystein Michelsen, Statoil's head of development and production in Norway, told Reuters. "We will still produce ... (but) our flexibility is reduced."

Michelsen also said the company was not planning any maintenance at the Snoehvit liquefied natural gas plant in Arctic Norway. The facility, Europe's only liquefied-gas-producing plant, has sustained several technical issues that have stopped production in recent months.

