OSLO Statoil's decision to sell some assets to Austria's OMV (OMVV.VI) does not impact its ability to meets its 2020 production target and the firm is not changing its guidance for now, Chief Executive Helge Lund said on Monday.

"We still have the capacity to deliver on our 2.5 million barrels ambition in 2020. But we will of course evaluate it as we go along, whether that is the best way of creating value," Lund told Reuters.

"It will impact the short-term production ... (but) we are not making any changes to our guiding at this stage."

