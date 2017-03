A BP logo is seen in front of an apartment block near a petrol station in Moscow October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

LONDON BP said on Tuesday it is one of the companies being investigated by the European Commission.

Major oil companies are being investigated over suspected anti-competitive agreements related to submission of prices to reporting agency Platts.

"We are cooperating fully with the investigation and unable to comment further at this time," the company said in a statement.

