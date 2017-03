The company logo of Statoil is seen during a company results presentation in London February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

OSLO Statoil (STL.OL) board member Catherine Hughes has resigned to avoid potential conflict of interest after "a recent change of circumstances", the company said on Wednesday.

The Norwegian company did not elaborate on the circumstances, but business newspaper Dagens Naeringsliv reported that she recently married BG Group BG.L Chairman Andrew Gould.

BG Group's chief executive is Helge Lund, a former CEO at Statoil.

(Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord; Editing by Nerijus Adomaitis and David Goodman)