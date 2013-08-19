Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
OSLO Norwegian oil and gas group Statoil sold minority stakes in several key fields offshore Norway to Austria's OMV (OMVV.VI) for $2.65 billion (£1.7 billion), freeing up cash for capital expenditure, it said on Monday.
With the deal, Statoil cuts its ownership in the Gullfaks field to 51 percent from 70 percent and reduces its stake in Gudrun to 51 percent from 75 percent.
"Production impact for Statoil from the transaction is estimated to around 40 thousand barrels of equity oil equivalent per day in 2014 and 60 boe per day in 2016," Statoil added.
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.