OSLO Norwegian oil and gas group Statoil sold minority stakes in several key fields offshore Norway to Austria's OMV (OMVV.VI) for $2.65 billion (£1.7 billion), freeing up cash for capital expenditure, it said on Monday.

With the deal, Statoil cuts its ownership in the Gullfaks field to 51 percent from 70 percent and reduces its stake in Gudrun to 51 percent from 75 percent.

"Production impact for Statoil from the transaction is estimated to around 40 thousand barrels of equity oil equivalent per day in 2014 and 60 boe per day in 2016," Statoil added.

