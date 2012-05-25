OSLO Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil (STL.OL) declined to comment on reports that Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) may join Russia's Arctic Shtokman gas project.

"I don't want to comment on any speculation. We are working toward a final investment decision and achieving a fully LNG solution," a Statoil spokesman said on Friday.

Total (TOTF.PA) owns 25 percent, Statoil 24 percent and Gazprom the remainder of Shtokman.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)