Oil down 2 pct as dollar firms, OPEC compliance rate shrugged off
NEW YORK Oil prices declined on Monday by about 2 percent, the most since mid-January, pressured by a stronger dollar and signs of rising U.S. crude output.
OSLO Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil (STL.OL) declined to comment on reports that Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) may join Russia's Arctic Shtokman gas project.
"I don't want to comment on any speculation. We are working toward a final investment decision and achieving a fully LNG solution," a Statoil spokesman said on Friday.
Total (TOTF.PA) owns 25 percent, Statoil 24 percent and Gazprom the remainder of Shtokman.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.
FRANKFURT Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).