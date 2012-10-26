OSLO Norwegian energy firm Statoil (STL.OL) was awarded shares in seven exploration licences on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, comprising 19 blocks, west of Shetland and in the North Sea, the firm said on Thursday.

Statoil is the operator for two of the licenses and expects this number to rise when the blocks pending environmental assessment are awarded, it said in a statement.

"In the UK North Sea, the most prolific award is for 3 blocks in the Catcher area on the Western Platform, where Statoil and Nexen on behalf of a group of five partners will be responsible for drilling at least 3 exploration wells in the coming years," it said.

"In the Faroe-Shetland Basin, several interesting licences have been awarded and an extensive programme of seismic acquisition and processing will take place in search of drilling candidates in this relatively under-explored high potential region," Statoil added.

The licenses were awarded as part of the UK's 27th Offshore Oil and Gas Licensing Round.

