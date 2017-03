SINGAPORE Shares in Singapore's STATS ChipPAC Ltd jumped as much as 17 percent to S$0.775 (0.37 pounds) on Friday, the highest since March 2011, on course for their biggest weekly rally in nearly three months.

Two Chinese firms are among companies which have approached STATS ChipPAC about acquiring it, the provider of technology services said on Thursday.

The company's share price has risen nearly 24 percent so far this week.

(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)