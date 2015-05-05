* Dispute with Tata threatens to further deter investors
* A strike would be biggest in sector in 35 years
By Maytaal Angel
LONDON, May 5 British unions will start
balloting some 17,000 Tata Steel workers for
industrial action from May 6, one day before the country's
general election, in a move that threatens to further deter
investors from the shrinking UK steel sector.
If the steel workers vote to strike, it will be the biggest
industrial action in the sector in 35 years.
The unions - Community, GMB, UCATT and Unite - are locked in
a dispute with top UK steelmaker Tata Steel about
proposed changes to their final-salary pension scheme, but talks
have broken down.
"We've made numerous attempts to meet with company and
they've refused to lift the threats that would allow for
meaningful consultation to take place. I believe they had a
hidden agenda from day one to close the pension scheme," said
Roy Rickhuss, General Secretary of Community.
Tata Steel, the country's biggest steelmaker, denies this.
"(We) remain open to unconditional talks with the unions to
find resolutions to the very substantial challenges facing the
pension scheme," said a spokesman.
Producing steel profitably in Britain is difficult given
cheap imports, lacklustre post-financial crisis demand,
depressed prices ST-CRU-IDX plus energy costs and green taxes
for heavy industry that are some of the highest in the world.
The UK steel sector currently employs some 20,000 people
directly, down from as much as 200,000 people in the 1970s.
The government, in its bid to diversify the economy away
from financial services, has implemented numerous measures to
help boost heavy industry.
So the current dispute could be a headache for whichever
government is elected, especially as it follows news that the
country's second-largest steelmaker SSI UK has frozen
pay and bonuses..
"In the uncertain period leading up to a strike or to a
resolution, the government should be concerned about the effect
on its reputation," said University of Warwick economist
Jonathan Cave.
"The cost and availability of domestic and international
capital may react strongly to perceived blips, especially if
they are seen as harbingers of a new period of
austerity-enhanced labour troubles."
A spokesman for the department of business, skills and
industry said: "This is a matter for Tata Steel and the Trade
Unions. We hope that all parties will find a solution."
BLEAK JOB PROSPECTS
Tata Steel has been forced to slash costs since 2007 when it
bought Anglo Dutch producer Corus for $13 billion. It currently
employs around 17,000 people versus some 25,000 in 2008, and
future jobs prospects look bleak.
Late last year, the steelmaker announced talks to sell off a
chunk of its loss-making north U.K. mills to the Geneva-based
Klesch Group. News of the talks prompted a flurry of concern at
the time in official circles.
British unions are considered by many to have brought down
the government in the 1970's. This was followed by the 1980's
steel strike, seen by many as a precursor to the 1984 miners'
strike which greatly diminished union power.
"Its been many years since we've seen investment in the UK
steel sector... Moves by labour to move costs up would (further)
deter investment," said Macquarie's head of European metals and
mining equity research Jeff Largey.
Tata Steel, having failed to reach a deal with unions, is
consulting employees on a proposal to close the final salary
pension scheme to future accruals, and replace it.
"We will consider employees' views before making a final
decision," said the spokesman.
(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; editing by Silvia Antonioli and
Susan Thomas)