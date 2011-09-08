LONDON Sterling rallied broadly on Thursday, scaling the day's highs against the dollar and the euro after the Bank of England's decision to keep policy unchanged surprised some investors who had betted on more economic stimulus from the central bank.

The pound rose as high as $1.6053, reversing losses earlier in the day, when some investors sold the UK currency on the chance the UK central bank may add to its 200 billion pound asset-buying plan to breathe life into the weak economy.

Britain's central bank left interest rates at 0.5 percent, in line with market expectations, and left open the option of restarting its quantitative easing programme should the economy weaken further.

Economists had been all but unanimous in predicting it would do nothing, in spite of a raft of poor data that points to a growing risk of another dip into recession.

But more quantitative easing, which a growing number of analysts predict may happen at some stage, would be negative as it would flood the market with pounds and cut sterling demand.

RBC strategist Elsa Lignos saw the possibility of more QE, while adding that data had not yet worsened to the point where more stimulus was necessary.

"The hurdle for QE is still there. The core of the MPC -- Governor Mervyn King, Charlie Bean and Paul Tucker -- would have to be convinced to get on board, and there is no sign they are ready to move in that direction right now," she added.

"If things were to deteriorate further, that could change, but as things stand, we don't see those three voting for QE, and without them, we don't see the committee as a whole voting for QE."

The pound jumped to $1.6053, erasing earlier losses which had seen the UK currency fall as low as $1.5914.

A major UK clearer was seen as a constant buyer of the pound after the announcement, according to traders.

Despite sterling's rally, analysts cautioned that signs that the economy is continuing to weaken may prompt the BoE to add to asset purchases in the coming months.

"Although the case for more stimulus has certainly strengthened, the deterioration in the demand outlook was evidently deemed insufficient to warrant an immediate move," analysts at Barclays Capital said in a note.

"However, a further slide in the activity and confidence data over the next couple of months would make QE a real prospect come the November Inflation Report."

DISCUSSION KEY

Meeting minutes due later this month may show policymakers discussed options for injecting more stimulus into the economy, as U.S. and euro zone economic conditions weaken sharply while financial markets remain turbulent.

Analysts expect such a situation would put the pound under renews selling pressure, although the euro remains under broad selling pressure due to ongoing speculation that Greece may face problems securing more bailout funds.

The euro slipped 0.6 percent on the day to a session low of 87.60 pence after the BoE announcement, retreating from a peak of 88.42 pence hit in early London trade.

Traders cited ongoing demand from a UK clearer to buy the pound versus the single currency, pushing the latter below key technical support in the 88.15-20 pence region, which contain its 55- and 100-day moving averages.

Analysts said the euro would face more selling against the pound and other currencies if European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet offers an increasingly dovish monetary policy stance later in the day in the face of ongoing debt problems in the euro zone.

The ECB held rates at 1.50 percent on Thursday, in line with market expectations.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)